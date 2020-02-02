MELVILLE -- Regina’s Dunstone Rink will be heading to Kingston to represent Saskatchewan at the Tim Hortons Brier, after defeating Kirk Muyres’ Rink 4-2 in the Sasktel Tankard.

It was a tight game in Melville, starting off with a tough draw from Muyres in the first to score. Dunstone took the lead off a hit for two in the fourth to make it 2-1.

Muyres tied it up with another difficult draw in the sixth, but another deuce put Dunstone up by two heading into the final end. Muyres’ Saskatoon rink was unable to get enough rocks to stay in the house in the 10th end to force an extra or win.

This will be Dunstone’s second trip to the Brier, after representing Saskatchewan with Steve Laycock in 2018.

The Brier will take place in Kingston, ON, from February 29 to March 8.