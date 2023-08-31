Duo of motorcycle officers seize guns, drug related items in Regina traffic stop

A pair of Regina police motorcycle officers had a significant bust on Wednesday, seizing guns, drug related items and arresting two men wanted on several warrants.

Officers made the stop Wednesday morning on Regina’s east side near Victoria Avenue and Park Street

One of the weapons seized during the traffic stop in east Regina. (Source: Twitter/CTSS)

The stop led to the two officers seizing drug paraphernalia and two short shotguns, Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) outlined in a social media post.

Between the two men who were stopped, police executed 10 warrants and laid several charges, including driving while prohibited and gun related offences.

(Source: Twitter/CTSS)