Duran Redwood has been given a life sentence for killing his girlfriend, Celeste Yawney, in 2015.

He won’t be eligible for parole for 15 years.

Redwood, was convicted in last month of second-degree murder which carries an automatic life sentence, but parole eligibility varies from 10 to 25 years.

The crown is asking for parole to be on the higher end, due to Redwood’s history of assault charges prior to the murder. The crown calls it a significant matter of public protection that Redwood hasn’t complied with orders, probation or undertakings to do with his records.

The defence is asking for parole eligibility closer to 10 years, citing Redwoods upbringing in a toxic family dynamic and the impacts of colonization of his family.

Redwood addressed the family this morning in tears, claiming responsibility for Yawney’s death and apologizing for his actions.

Yawney was found dead in her home in May 2015, and died of blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen after a fight with Redwood.

“We miss her smile, her laugh, just miss her. We will never stop missing her here on earth," Janine Pereira, Yawney’s sister said during her victim impact statement.