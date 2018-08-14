

CTV Regina





Duron Carter plans to keep playing in the Canadian Football League after he was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders over the weekend.

Carter played one and a half seasons with the Riders. He scored 11 touchdowns in 25, playing on both sides of the ball.

“I have fun in Regina and it will always be great memories,” Carter said at an event at a Regina clothing store on Tuesday.

Riders coach Chris Jones said Sunday that the change wasn’t performance based. But, the roster change makes room for other talented players.

According to Carter, Jones told him there wasn’t one specific reason. He decided not to press the issue as it wouldn’t change anything.

“It just like they want to go in a different direction without me and I wish all the best,” Carter said. “These are still my guys and I want them to thrive.”

The star receiver confirmed he’s had meetings with Montreal and is speaking to several other CFL teams.