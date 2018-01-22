

CTV Regina





Duron Carter has signed a one-year contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Carter joined the team in January 2017. The 26-year-old originally joined the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes in 2013.

Last season, Carter played all 18 regular season games with the Riders. He started 17 games at wide receiver and one at defensive back.

Carter was named the Riders most outstanding player, a CFL all-star and west division All-Star at the end of the 2017 season. He was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 13.