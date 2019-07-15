Dutch elm disease found in Regina: City
This tree in the 200 block of Lincoln Dr. is infected with Dutch elm disease and will be cut down on Tuesday. (Gareth Dillistone / CTV Regina).
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 4:02PM CST
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 6:15PM CST
The first case of Dutch elm disease has been discovered in the Queen City, according to the City of Regina.
The tree will be removed on Tuesday morning from a yard in the 200 block Lincoln Dr.
Russell Eirich, Senior Program Manager for Pests, Forestry and Horticulture for the City of Regina will provide details on Tuesday.