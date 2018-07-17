Dutch elm disease on the rise in Regina, five cases confirmed this year
City crews will combat Dutch elm disease by spraying for elm bark beetles.
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, July 17, 2018 11:18AM CST
A fifth case of Dutch elm disease has been confirmed in Regina this year, according to the city, this time last year only two cases had been confirmed in the city.
Symptoms of Dutch elm disease include yellow or wilting leaves. Residents who spot a possibly infected tree should call the city at 306-777-7000 so that a tree inspector can check the tree.
To prevent the disease from spreading, residents are asked not to transport firewood from outside the city. It is illegal to store or transport Elm fire wood.