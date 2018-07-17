

CTV Regina





A fifth case of Dutch elm disease has been confirmed in Regina this year, according to the city, this time last year only two cases had been confirmed in the city.

Symptoms of Dutch elm disease include yellow or wilting leaves. Residents who spot a possibly infected tree should call the city at 306-777-7000 so that a tree inspector can check the tree.

To prevent the disease from spreading, residents are asked not to transport firewood from outside the city. It is illegal to store or transport Elm fire wood.