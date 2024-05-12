E-scooters return just in time for road safety week in Regina

E-scooters are back in Regina for the second year. After seeing success in last year’s pilot program, the City of Regina opted to have the program return for another season.

“We’re excited to be back in the city,” Neuron Mobility Canada Spokesperson Isaac Ransom told CTV News. “Obviously the weather is improving so that’s always great when the snow is off the ground and the temperature bumps above zero so we’re expecting to see ridership return and people can take the scooters to all the places they like throughout the city.”

As Road Safety Week is currently being marked in Saskatchewan, there are some things to be aware of while utilizing e-scooters from Regina's two vendors: Neuron and Bird.

These include everything from being mindful of pedestrians and other motorists sharing the road to always wearing a helmet – which can earn riders some free credits through the Neuron app by taking a selfie in a helmet before riding.

“We are reminding riders about rules in Regina. That means no riding on sidewalks, and parking responsibly,” Ransom explained. “So riders can expect throughout this week when using the e-scooters, messaging around appropriate riding behaviour and what etiquette is for parking in the city, particularly in those areas with restricted parking.”

Throughout the week, those with the Neuron app can also complete some safety training in exchange for free ride credits.