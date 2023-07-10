E-Scooters successful so far in Regina, providers say

E-scooters have been hitting the streets in Regina for the past two weeks, allowing many residents to take them out for a spin.

Residents have been zooming through the city, and the two companies behind the scooters are happy with the pilot program so far.

“We have heard from residents who are concerned that they do see scooters out in certain parts of the city and think that maybe they’re abandoned or left there and no actually the scooter is tracked with a very accurate GPS and we know where the scooters are at all times,” said Isaac Ransom, head of corporate affairs for Neuron Mobility.

“That scooter is actually just waiting around for the next person to come along and ride it.”

Both companies expressed that the addition of scooters in other cities often results in an uptick of spending at local businesses, and they are hopeful Regina will have those same results.

“A lot of people are using scooters in other cities to get to and from local businesses to spend money and I’m hoping that as Regina becomes a fully developed program within the next few months that we will see the exact same behaviour,” said Austin Spademan, Senior Account Manager for Bird Scooters.

“People shopping local and taking a scooter instead of a car.”

While the scooters are still relatively new, the companies behind them explained that the goal is to hopefully transition from recreational use to daily transportation.

The response from the public has, for the most part, been positive.

One woman in Wascana Park expressed her thoughts on the recent addition to the city.

“I think they’re a great way to get around the city especially for those who don’t have a bike or want to take public transit,” she said.

“My only concern is the lack of safety concerns on them with a helmet, maybe some wrist guards.”

The Bird scooters have reported a collective total of over 25,000 km travelled since the launch of the program.