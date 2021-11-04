'Each other's support system': How an orphan piglet and kitten are helping each other beat the odds

REGINA -

An unlikely animal duo, who came together after a rough start to both of their lives, are now inseparable.

Penelope, a two-week-old piglet, and Tesla, a one-month-old kitten, live in a dining room at a farmhouse about one hour outside of Regina.

Tesla and her siblings were abandoned by their mother just a few days into life.

“Her mom went missing for a little while and we found [Tesla] hungry, and one of her siblings had passed away,” Samantha Evans, Tesla and Penelope’s owner, said. “We brought her in the house and she’s been a bottle baby ever since.”

About one week later Evans adopted Penelope, whose mother had died.

“[The mother] had been a little bit overweight so they think she passed away from heart failure,” Evans explained.

At that point, Tesla was staying in a pen in Evans’ dining room. She decided to put Penelope in with the kitten since both were being bottle fed. The duo hit if off instantly.

“They curled up together, snuggled together and kept each other warm. They were each other’s support system,” Evans said. The pair also feed together, wrestle and play.

Things were going smoothly until a vet diagnosed the piglet with pneumonia.

“Within two days of getting her she started coughing really bad, she got a fever. We had her at the vet and got antibiotics and we brought her back home. She seemed to pick up and do really well, and then she went right back down quite bad,” Evans said.

Some more medication, and a loyal companion, helped Penelope eventually recover.

“Tesla didn’t leave her side the whole time. Tesla can get in and out of the cage but she wasn’t leaving. She was staying in there with Penelope,” Evans said. “It took a couple of weeks to get it out of her system but she definitely pulled through and I think Tesla being around definitely helped. Just having that warm body next to her.

Penelope is finally starting to grow, which means she’s a handful for the family.

Penelope and Tesla playing in their bed. (Stefanie Davis/CTV Regina)

“[You’re] constantly stopping what you’re doing to feed. She’ll scream at you until you feed her,” Taylor Paquette, Evans’ daughter, said. “They’re awesome. They play around and they’re never vicious. They’re calm, they’re loving and snuggling. It’s nice.”

Penelope and Tesla will spend the winter in the farmhouse before the pig moves outside to live with the other farm animals. Her sidekick is likely to follow.

“Wherever we end up putting Penelope, I’m sure Tesla will not be far behind,” Evans said.