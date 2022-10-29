Early morning blaze quickly controlled: Regina Fire

Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were quick to respond to an early morning house fire on Friday.

The blaze was located on the 1400 block of Garnet Street in central Regina.

Firefighters were quick to respond to the blaze, which was reported by the Regina Police Service around 8:30 a.m., the fire service explained in a social media post.

Arriving four minutes after the notification, firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

The house fire was quickly controlled with no injuries being reported, according to Regina fire.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.