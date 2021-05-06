Advertisement
Early morning fire causes 'significant damage' to Retallack St. home
Published Thursday, May 6, 2021 8:00AM CST
A Regina Fire and Protective Services truck is seen at the scene of a fire. File. (Donovan Maess/CTV News)
REGINA -- A home in the 1200 block of Retallack Street was damaged in a fire on Thursday morning, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services.
In a tweet, Regina Fire said crews responded to the home around 1:30 a.m. and found heavy fire and smoke when they arrived.
The fire was contained to the home, but caused “significant damage."
Crews were clear of the scene at 6:50 a.m.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not listed. Regina Fire said the incident will be investigated on Thursday.