Early morning fire heavily damages Regina home
A fire heavily damaged a home on the 900 block of Garnet Street during the early morning hours of August 15, 2019. (Jackie Perez/CTV Regina)
CTV News Regina
Published Thursday, August 15, 2019 11:30AM CST
Fire crews were busy Thursday morning attending to a house fire on the 900 block of Garnet Street.
Firefighters arrived on the scene before 4 a.m. to find the home engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported and no other properties were damaged as a result.
Regina Fire and Protective Services is investigating the cause of the fire.