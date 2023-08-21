Early morning garage break-in sees one Regina man arrested

A Regina man is in custody following an early morning break-in at a garage in the city's northwest.

The break-in on the 1200 block of McIntosh Street, was reported to the Regina Police Service (RPS) at around 12:10 a.m. on Sunday.

The caller told police that a group of men were breaking into a garage in the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and witnessed one man leaving the scene.

Police arrested the man without incident a short distance away from the garage.

A 45-year-old Regina man faces a single charge of break and enter.

The accused made his first appearance in Regina provincial court on Aug. 21.