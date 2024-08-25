REGINA
Regina

    • Early morning house fire results in no injuries

    Regina fire responded to a blaze on the 1100 block of Robinson Street on Aug. 25, 2024. (Source: Regina Fire/X) Regina fire responded to a blaze on the 1100 block of Robinson Street on Aug. 25, 2024. (Source: Regina Fire/X)
    Regina fire crews are reporting no injuries after a house fire in central Regina broke out in the early morning hours of Sunday.

    Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Robinson Street just after 4 a.m.

    According to a post to X, Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) personnel were able to control the flames quickly before extinguishing them.

    No injuries were reported. The fire is currently under investigation.

