Early penalty trouble hurts Pats in 5-2 loss to Ice
An early advantage on special teams helped the Winnipeg Ice cruise to a 5-2 victory over the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre on Wednesday night.
The Pats knew they would have to play nearly flawless and very disciplined hockey if they wanted to upset their Manitoba counterparts. The Ice came into the game ranked number six in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) power rankings.
The Ice built up a four goal lead halfway through the contest, thanks in part to a pair of power play goals. With Pats’ defenceman Tom Cadieux serving a two minute minor for slashing, Matthew Savoie scored his first on the young season to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead.
Zack Stringer broke Ice goalie Daniel Hauser’s shutout bid with just under two minutes to go in the middle frame, his second on the year. Cole Dubinsky and Ryker Evans drew assists on the marker. Almost six minutes into the third period, Zack Benson netted his third goal of the year to restore Winnipeg’s four goal lead.
Midway through the third, Martin Bohm took a two minute minor for interference and the Pats were able to capitalize. Rapid City, Manitoba’s Sloan Stanick’s pass deflected off Drew Englot, who was parked in front of the net. It counted.
The Pats closed the gap to three but that is as close as they would come. For the first time this season, Pats forward Connor Bedard was held off the scoresheet and finished the game at minus one.
Matthew Kieper allowed five goals on 36 shots for the Pats. Daniel Hauser allowed two goals on 18 attempts for Winnipeg.
The Pats now hold a 2-1-0-0 record. They will try to get back in the win column on Friday night when they visit the Moose Jaw Warriors. Puck drops at 7 p.m.
