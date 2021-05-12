Advertisement
East Regina crash restricts traffic near Ring Road
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 10:11AM CST
Police investigated a single vehicle crash near Ring Road, on May 12, 2021. (Jaden Lee-Lincoln/CTV News)
REGINA -- A single vehicle crash in east Regina is restricting traffic near Ring Road, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Police said it responded to the Victoria East Service Road around 6:30 on Wednesday morning. Driving lanes are restricted to ensure public safety.
RPS is asking motorists to find an alternate route as police members are expected to be on scene investigating throughout the day.
There is no estimate available for how long traffic will be restricted.