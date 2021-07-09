Advertisement
East Regina Superstore evacuated after report of explosive device: Regina police
Published Friday, July 9, 2021 12:49PM CST Last Updated Friday, July 9, 2021 1:16PM CST
A Superstore in east Regina was evacuated Friday after a report of an explosive device. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
Share:
REGINA -- A Superstore in east Regina was evacuated Friday after a report of an explosive device in or around the building, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
In a statement, police said officers were called to a business in the 2000 block of Prince of Whales around 10:50 a.m. When officers arrived, police said they evacuated the business and the parking lot.
RPS said the Explosive Disposal Unit is on scence and police are investigating. Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.
More to come…