REGINA -- A Superstore in east Regina was evacuated Friday after a report of an explosive device in or around the building, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

In a statement, police said officers were called to a business in the 2000 block of Prince of Whales around 10:50 a.m. When officers arrived, police said they evacuated the business and the parking lot.

RPS said the Explosive Disposal Unit is on scence and police are investigating. Police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

The business & surrounding parking lot have been evacuated. We are asking the public to please avoid the area as investigation continues. #YQR — Regina Police (@reginapolice) July 9, 2021

