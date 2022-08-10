Eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Swift Current closed due to grass fire: Sask. RCMP

A grass fire has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 near Swift Current, according to Sask. RCMP.

Police announced the closure just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Highway 1 closure spans from six kilometres west of Rush Lake to seven kilometres east of Swift Current.

Saskatchewan RCMP does not have an estimate to when the eastbound lanes in that area will be reopened.

Detours are currently in place but motorists should expect delays.

Emergency workers are on scene and may be visibly obscured by smoke in the area. Because of this, RCMP asks travelers to slow down and be cautious in the area.