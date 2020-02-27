REGINA -- Montreal Canadiens alumni games scheduled this weekend in Saskatchewan have been cancelled due to a winter storm in eastern Canada.

The alumni were supposed to play in Regina at the Co-operators Centre on March 1. The game was raising money for Hospitals of Regina Foundation, U of R Cougar Hockey Alumni Association and the Pat Canadians midget hockey team.

"We regret not being able to present this much anticipated event, but we are faced with circumstances beyond our control," the Hospitals of Regina Foundation said in a release

The team was also scheduled to play in Beechy, Sask. on Friday. Organizers say they plan to go ahead with the event without the players.

The banquet scheduled for after the game will go as scheduled with guest speaker Travis Moen.

Anyone who bought a ticket for the cancelled event should contact the organization they bought their ticket from.