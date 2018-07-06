

The City of Regina will start construction on the intersection of Coleman Crescent and Eastgate Drive on Monday.

The work is part of the $3-million realignment to Eastgate Drive. The project is meant to improve access to local businesses and neighbourhoods, and improve safety at the intersection.

The City says crews will be doing the work in phases. There will be minimal impact on drivers at the beginning of the work, but future road restrictions may come into place.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in construction zones.