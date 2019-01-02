

CTV Regina





The Queen City is expecting an economic boost when the NHL comes to Mosaic Stadium in October.

The league announced the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets will face off in Regina on Oct. 26 in the 2019 Heritage Classic.

It’s the first time a regular-season NHL game has come to Saskatchewan. The province, city and hotel association all have high expectations for the weekend.

The tourism industry expects the outdoor game will attract 10,000 people to Regina and bring in around $15 million to the city’s economy.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet. Ticket prices and availability will be announced by the NHL at a later date.