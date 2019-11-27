REGINA -- The seventh annual Indigenous Agriculture Summit was held at Agribition on Wednesday.

The summit provides current agricultural information and help connecting producers with others in the industry.

It features speakers from across North America and has a focus on sharing ideas associated with Indigenous agriculture.

The one-day conference and networking event is geared toward Indigenous leaders and economic development organizations that are interested in pursuing projects related to land development and agri-business ventures.

The event theme this year was economic reconciliation.