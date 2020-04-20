Eden Care residents with COVID-19 symptoms test negative following 2nd staff case
REGINA -- Three residents of an Eden Care facility in Regina have tested negative for COVID-19.
According to a spokesperson, three residents at Memory Lane, a supported assisted living centre, were under investigation after it was announced that a second staff member tested positive on April 17.
One Eden Care employee previously tested positive for COVID-19 on April 3.
The province announced Friday that care home workers would be limited to one facility starting on April 28.
The cases at Memory Lane are in addition to a staff member at a long-term care facility in La Loche who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.
Three cases, including non-household contacts and one care home resident, have also been confirmed in the La Loche area.