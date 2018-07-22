Travis Piapot of Edenwold was arrested on Saturday afternoon in connection to weapons offences.

Officers were called to a residence on the 1600 block of Ottawa Street around 4:45 p.m. after reports that a man inside had a gun. Shortly after police surrounded the address, Piapot exited the building with a sawed off .22 calibre rifle in his waistband. He was taken into custody immediately without incident.

Another man left the premises and was taken into custody, but was later released.

Piapot is facing multiple weapons offences including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of firearm.

He will appear in provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.