Edinburgh Drive closed as crews battle garage fire: Regina Fire

Regina fire battles a blaze on Edinburgh Drive Friday morning. (Source: Regina Fire Twitter) Regina fire battles a blaze on Edinburgh Drive Friday morning. (Source: Regina Fire Twitter)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada's real estate market is cooling. Here's what to expect this fall

After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.

BREAKING

BREAKING | U.S. Justice Dept. releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday released a partially blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

  • NEW

    NEW | Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing man, 23

    Mounties are asking for the public's help finding a 23-year-old man missing from Nanaimo, B.C. William McMurray was last seen on Aug. 15 and police say officers began an investigation into his disappearance the same day.

    William McMurray was last seen on Aug. 15 and police say officers began an investigation into his disappearance the same day. (RCMP)

  • Canada defeats Argentina in World Cup basketball qualifier in Victoria

    Putting up nearly 100 points against a basketball powerhouse may have come as a shock to most hoop fans, but not to Canadian forward Kelly Olynyk. Canada's national men's team recorded an impressive 99-87 win over world No. 7 Argentina in FIBA 2023 World Cup qualifying play in the Americas group on Thursday night at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre.

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener