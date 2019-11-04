REGINA -- The Re-Imagine Education Reference Committee has released its report with recommendations for how to amend issues within the provincial education system.

The 12 recommendations include: equipping schools with adequate staff and learning resources, establishing a provincial council of education independent of politics and developing school division policies in collaboration with school staff, parents and students.

The recommendations are based on a survey 6,000 people across the province. The group held consultations in 204 schools in 69 Saskatchewan communities.

“It has been more than 30 years since there was a comprehensive review of public education with significant public input“, said Randy Schmaltz, Chair, Re-Imagine Education Reference Committee. “These actions are the voice of the public, and the public is calling for action today in order to create the public education system Saskatchewan needs and deserves.”

To read the 12 recommendations, click here.