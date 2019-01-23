

CTV Regina





A man and his dogsled team were at Chief Paskwa Education Centre on Wednesday to teach students the importance of learning from the land.

Kevin Lewis drove his dogsled team more than 600 kilometres from northern Saskatchewan to deliver the message.

Lewis traveled with his 28 dogs to teach the students about working with dogs and give the kids an opportunity to try dogsledding.

“It’s an amazing experience,” said vice principal John Koochicum. “There are a lot of smiles, a lot of laughter. The kids really enjoyed themselves.”

Lewis said he’s worked with the dogs for more than 10 years.

As an educator, Lewis said the dogs teach the students about patience and care. The lesson took place outside as Lewis taught the importance of getting outside and learning from the land.

“It’s been amazing just to see those kids’ faces light up today,” Lewis said. “Teacher don’t get away free. Get in here, you know, if you want to ride or drive the team.”

He also took the opportunity to tell stories of the Cree trickster, Wesakechak.

Lewis said much of the proceeds raised from his tour will go back to a Cree immersion programs in his hometown of Ministikwin Lake.

Based on reporting by CTV’s Creeson Agecoutay