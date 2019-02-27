Many people in Saskatchewan spend the winter ice fishing in average shacks, but some take the time to create more elaborate set ups each year.

“I just wanted something that would last a long time, not have to rebuild it every couple of years,” Zac Abbott said. “I wanted something warm and something that was easy to move."

Abbott ice fishes at Last Mountain Lake. He is a carpenter by trade and built his ice fishing shack from materials he found all over the place.

The windows came from an RV dealership.

"They were brand new and they were misordered,” Abbott said. “The walls were left over from a job site, the skid itself was ordered for a company in Lumsden."

As for a couch in Abbott’s shack, it was made for a fishing boat.

"It just so happened that the couch fit in here pretty perfect," he said.

Fishers can be seen for miles on Buffalo Pound Lake each year. Tanner Willfong converted a camper into his shack and now it’s his oasis.

"Sitting out here is just relaxing,” he said. “It's quiet, gets some buddies out here have some tunes going, just relaxing and catching fish and catching up."

Willfong built his shack in December. After gutting an old camper, he finished the walls, added a stove and some benches, and cut five holes in the floor.

"Just kept it simple,” said Willfong. “I didn’t want anything too fancy, just wanted a nice look in it. It's spacious, clean, does the trick."

Ashley Gyman calls his shack an ice castle. He also fishes on Buffalo Pound Lake.

“I like the fact that we got our beds and we're so self-sufficient,” he said. “We've got our on-board power, our water, we've got our whole sewage system everything is all incorporated. You can have a shower, you can you make some microwave popcorn and watch a movie at night."

As soon as the ice is thick enough to drive on, the Gyman family spends just about every weekend out on the ice. They like to explore different lakes in the province and always have their ice fishing shack in tow.

"We can be up and moving in 10 or 15 minutes,” Gyman said. “We don’t have a lot of set up time and we can just take our whole ice fishing experience with us everywhere we go."

The Gyman’s shack also doubles as a camper for the warmer months. But what this family really loves about their ice castle is the time spent together.

"They're fanatics,” Gyman said. “They're always pushing me to get moving and we got to go fishing this weekend. In the summer we don’t seem to have a lot of time and this is our time of the year where we get to do some fishing."

Although the shacks are all different, the men all share one common love of the sport.