

CTV Regina





Elder Noel Starblanket, a respected Indigenous leader, has passed away.

According to his family he passed away early Monday morning. He was 73 years old.

Starblanket was renowned for his leadership, and was respected as a champion for Indigenous peoples.

He became Chief of Star Blanket Cree Nation in 1971, at the age of 24. Starblanket was the youngest chief in the country at the time.

He was elected to the executive board of the Federation of Saskatchewan Indian Nations (FSIN), and was president of the National Indian Brotherhood, now known as the Assembly of First Nations, for two terms between 1976 and 1980.

He attended Lebret Indian Residential School, and had previously been raised by his grandparents.

More to come…