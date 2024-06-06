Elderly Alberta fraudster arrested in Moose Jaw following alleged scam

The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) has arrested and charged a 77-year-old man from Alberta with multiple counts of fraud following an investigation.

On June 5, 2024, officers in Moose Jaw received a report of an attempted fraud. The service’s Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) executed a search warrant at a hotel in the city and arrested a man.

The 77-year-old from Hinton, Alta. has been charged with one count each of attempted fraud over $5,000 and under $5,000.

As a result of the investigation, MJPS discovered that the alleged fraudster had active warrants in Alberta for charges relating to fraud, breach of probation and failing to appear in court.

The accused was taken into custody and made his first appearance in provincial court on Thursday.