Indigenous Elders came from near and far to attend the second annual Elders’ Conference at the First Nation University of Canada.

“We really wanted to create a gathering that hit home the role that Indigenous Elders play in Indigenous Education,” Bettina Schneid of the National Centre for Collaboration and Indigenous Education said.

The event was organized by the National Centre for Collaboration and Indigenous Education. It’s an opportunity for Indigenous Elders to gather and share their knowledge and teachings.

"All of the elders here have come with their knowledge, their wisdom to be able to give it to the children and the others that want to understand a little bit of how we do things differently than the mainstream way," said Elder Margaret Reynolds.

Among the conversation was how Indigenous children should be taught outside the classroom.

"In the classroom setting right now, our Native children aren’t learning much, but if you go to the land based way of educating our children, they will excel because it’s right in their backyard,” Reynolds said.

Twenty elders attended the conference, representing a diverse group of First Nations within Saskatchewan.

Organizers said they hope to expand the event to other parts of the province for the upcoming years.

"We are seeing a growth in attendance and the attention that we have received and as that grows, hopefully we will be able to take this elsewhere and really make it accessible to others," Schneid said.