The Queen City will be swinging as Regina’s JazzFest 2019 kicks off this week.

The Regina Jazz Society will host the eleventh year of the festival at multiple locations throughout the city until Sunday, June 16.

The opening ceremonies for the event will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting at City Square Plaza. Free performance stages will run through Sunday featuring over 150 local musicians.

Shows will be held at the University of Regina, the Hilton Double Tree Ballroom, Le Bistro, the Exchange and Bushwakker Brew Pub.

Some performances throughout the week include Benny Green, Gary Guthman, Regina high school jazz bands, Grammy award winning drummer Larnell Lewis and many more. A full list of performances and events around the city can be found on the JazzFest website.

Tickets can also be purchased on the website, through PayPal, or at the Conexus Box Office and Bushwakker Brew Pub.