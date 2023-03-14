Elon Musk photo on Twitter has ties to Saskatchewan

A photo of Elon Musk on Twitter with ties to Saskatchewan made the rounds on Tuesday afternoon.

The photo, which shows Musk at 17-years-old wearing two cowboy hats was shared, with the tech mogul replying back shortly after.

Musk said the photo is of him working on his second cousin’s wheat farm in Saskatchewan.

Elon Musk wearing a hat on a hat, when he was 17 🤠 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/nu3EWYHYm0 — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) March 14, 2023

Many users commented on the ties to Saskatchewan.