Emergency crews on scene of Highway 6 crash south of Regina

Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) said police and STARS Air Ambulance are on the scene of a crash on Highway 6 south of Regina Tuesday morning.

According to CTSS, one person was trapped inside a vehicle but escaped with only minor injuries.

CTSS said on Twitter motorists should expect delays if they are travelling in the vicinity.

STARS also tweeted that they were dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Regina area.

