Emergency crews respond after Regina home struck by lightning overnight

Emergency crews were called to a home on the 2800 block of Victoria Ave. after residents reported their house had been hit by lightning around 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Regina Fire said crews responded and damage appears to be minor.

No injuries were reported.

An investigator is on the scene to confirm the cause, Regina Fire said on Twitter.

An overnight thunderstorm knocked out power to various parts of the city.

