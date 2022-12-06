Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Yorkton

Emergency crews are on the scene of a building fire in Yorkton, Sask. Tuesday morning.

According to David Keshane who lives nearby, the fire is at an apartment building on the corner of Riverview Road and Ashwood place.

Keshane said it appeared emergency crews responded to a fire contained to one unit around 8:30 p.m. Monday night before returning around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to a fully engulfed building.

More details to come...