Emergency crews respond to apartment fire in Yorkton
Emergency crews are on the scene of a building fire in Yorkton, Sask. Tuesday morning.
According to David Keshane who lives nearby, the fire is at an apartment building on the corner of Riverview Road and Ashwood place.
More details to come...
BREAKING | $4.6 billion in COVID-19 financial aid overpayments went to ineligible recipients, audit finds
Canada's auditor general says that while the federal government effectively delivered emergency COVID-19 benefits during the pandemic, deciding to not front-end verification resulted in $4.6 billion in overpayments to ineligible individuals.
Canada 'unsuccessful' at limiting COVID-19 vaccine wastage, auditor general finds
While the federal government was successful in procuring COVID-19 vaccines amid an urgent pandemic situation, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fell short when it came to minimizing the number of doses wasted, according to Canada's auditor general.
Habs star Carey Price says he was aware of Polytechnique shooting, despite previous comments
Montreal Canadiens star goalie Carey Price reversed course and said he did in fact know about the 1989 Polytechnique shooting spree that killed 14 women in Montreal despite previous comments that he didn't. He also apologized to those that may have been upset by his comments against the proposed federal gun legislation.
Amnesty International Canada says it was target of cyberattack sponsored by the Chinese state
The Canadian branch of human rights organization Amnesty International says it was the target of a cyberattack it believes was sponsored by the Chinese state.
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
Scientists finally know why people get more colds and flu in winter
In what researchers are calling a scientific breakthrough, scientists behind a new study may have found the biological reason we get more respiratory illnesses in winter. It turns out the cold air itself damages the immune response occurring in the nose.
Flu surges on heels of RSV, COVID-19 to overwhelm children's hospitals
A flu season that started early, hospitalized far more children than usual and overwhelmed emergency departments has revealed that Canada's health-care system is chronically underfunded when it comes to the most vulnerable citizens, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist says.
Execs from grocery giants push back against inflation profiteering claims
A Loblaw executive is disputing an accusation that the grocery giant is taking advantage of inflation to drive up its own profits.
Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' star, dead at 71
Actress Kirstie Alley, star of the big and small screens known for her Emmy-winning role on "Cheers" and films like "Look Who's Talking," has died after a brief battle with cancer, her children True and Lillie Parker announced on her social media. She was 71.
Saskatoon
'If we could just be a little more like him': Bob McGrath remembered for TeleMiracle legacy
Bob McGrath, the actor, musician and children's author known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on "Sesame Street" died at the age of 90 on Sunday.
'These people have big hearts': Displaced Ukrainians in Saskatoon thankful for English classes
With thousands of displaced Ukrainians now calling Saskatchewan home, individuals in the community are mobilizing to help them learn English.
Warman woman died in collision with CP train: Sask. RCMP
A woman from Warman died in a collision with a train about 50 kilometres east of Saskatoon on Sunday morning, according to an RCMP news release.
Winnipeg
The food prices that will see the biggest increase in Manitoba next year
Food prices in Canada will continue to rise in the new year, according to a new study.
-
RCMP seize $100K of cocaine, $10K in cash from Manitoba home
A Manitoba man is facing several drug and gun-related charges after RCMP officers seized $100,000 worth of cocaine and four guns from a home in the RM of Mountain earlier in the month.
Calgary
LIVE @ 9 | Alta. premier, health minister to address children's medication shortage Tuesday
The Alberta government is set to make an "important announcement" Tuesday morning addressing the shortage of children's medication, according to a press notice.
Red Deer mother and 4 children missing: RCMP
Police are calling a Red Deer woman and her four children missing after being unable to reach them and verify their well being.
Edmonton
LIVE @ 9 | Alta. premier, health minister to address children's medication shortage Tuesday
The Alberta government is set to make an "important announcement" Tuesday morning addressing the shortage of children's medication, according to a press notice.
Red Deer mother and 4 children missing: RCMP
Police are calling a Red Deer woman and her four children missing after being unable to reach them and verify their well being.
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Frigid today, but a BIG warm-up Wednesday
The coldest air of the season (so far) is here and it'll stick around all day.
Toronto
Police investigating early morning murder in Toronto
Toronto police's homicide squad is investigating an early morning murder on Danforth Avenue.
One person rescued from crane in downtown Toronto
Toronto Fire executed a high-angle rescue after one person barricaded himself inside the cab of a crane near the foot of Yonge Street in downtown Toronto early Tuesday.
-
BREAKING | Marit Stiles only candidate in Ontario NDP leadership race
Toronto-area MPP Marit Stiles will be the sole contender for leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party.
Ottawa
Critical injuries in plane crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall, Ont.
Two occupants of a small plane were seriously injured when it crashed into the Highway 401 median near Cornwall, Ont. Monday night.
NEW THIS MORNING | Here’s where Ottawa's Dec. 6 vigil will be held
Dec. 6 is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women and vigils are being held across the country, including in Ottawa.
-
Traffic stop on 401 leads to dozens of vehicle theft charges
Four people from the Montreal area are facing dozens of criminal charges linked to vehicle thefts after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over on Highway 401 for a traffic violation.
Vancouver
B.C. community rallies behind family after 6-year-old's death
A flood of grief is sweeping over Richmond, after the family of a six-year-old girl says the child's life was cut tragically short following complications from the flu last month.
-
Vancouver park board votes to immediately remove temporary Stanley Park bike lane
The Vancouver park board has voted to immediately remove the temporary bike lane on Stanley Park Drive that has been in place since early in the pandemic.
-
British Columbians will see significantly higher grocery bills in 2023, report says
There's no relief in sight from rising grocery bills in B.C., according a report released Monday.
Montreal
Events planned to honour victims of Polytechnique shooting on 33rd anniversary
Tributes are planned today in Montreal to commemorate victims of the Polytechnique shooting on the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy.
-
Quebec minister plans to introduce bill making oath to King optional for legislators
Quebec's governing Coalition Avenir Quebec is scheduled to introduce a bill today making the oath to the monarch optional for members of the provincial legislature.
Vancouver Island
NEW | 4.6-magnitude earthquake detected off Vancouver Island
No tsunami is expected after a 4.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off Vancouver Island on Tuesday.
-
'I was so excited': Dog reunited with family 7 days after falling from cliff on Vancouver Island
A beloved pet that went missing in the Highlands area of Vancouver Island was found seven days later by an army of volunteers.
-
NEW | Woman arrested after trying to stop paramedics from treating patient in Victoria, police say
Victoria police say a woman was arrested after she tried to interrupt paramedics from treating someone who was suffering from an overdose, and after she allegedly assaulted a VicPD officer.
Atlantic
'Stabbed multiple times by a stranger': Halifax police seek suspect in connection with random stabbing
Halifax Regional Police is looking for help in finding a suspect in connection with a stabbing in the city Friday evening.
Memorial service to mark 105 years since the Halifax Explosion
Tuesday marks 105 years since the Halifax Explosion devastated Nova Scotia’s capital city.
-
'It was just an inferno': Elderly Cape Breton couple loses everything in house fire
Russell and Marie Mauger lived in their home on Tower Road for 40 years, but on Monday, they lost it in a matter of minutes.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury police need help identifying two stabbing suspects
Sudbury police are looking for two men involved in a stabbing last week in the Flour Mill area.
-
Kitchener
At least 7 stabbings and knife-related incidents in past week in K-W and surrounding area
At least one expert says it’s too premature to say if there’s been a spike in these types of crimes, but he is taking note of the number of incidents in the last week and their proximity to each other.
Gas prices on the decline
Motorists are receiving some relief at the pumps as gas prices have dropped to the lowest levels in months.
-
Two people charged in connection to Waterloo stabbing
Waterloo regional police have charged two 19-year-olds in connection to a stabbing last month in Waterloo that sent a teen to hospital with life-threatening injuries.