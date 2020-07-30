Advertisement
Emergency crews respond to fire at Hunter Gatherer Vegetarian Diner
Published Thursday, July 30, 2020 12:29AM CST
Emergency crews respond to a fire Wednesday evening at the Hunter Gatherer Vegetarian Diner on 15 Ave. (Cole Davenport/CTV News Regina)
REGINA -- Regina fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at a local restaraunt near the Regina General Hospital on Wednesday night.
Around 10 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the Hunter Gatherer Vegetarian Diner on the 1200 block of 15 Ave.
Smoke could be seen wafting out of the building and roof as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
CTV News has reached out to Regina Fire and Protective Services for more information.