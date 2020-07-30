REGINA -- Regina fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at a local restaraunt near the Regina General Hospital on Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m. emergency crews were dispatched to the Hunter Gatherer Vegetarian Diner on the 1200 block of 15 Ave.

Smoke could be seen wafting out of the building and roof as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

CTV News has reached out to Regina Fire and Protective Services for more information.