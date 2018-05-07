

May 6-12 has been declared Emergency Preparedness Week across Canada, and after a weekend of grass fires across Saskatchewan, the government is reminding residents to be ready.

At the legislature on Monday, officials were demonstrating how to put together a home emergency kit. A kit should have enough supplies to last the first 3 days alone.

Kits should include items such as bottled water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, a first aid kit, cash, medication and any important documents.

“The things that you would normally have tucked away in your safety deposit box are the things that you need to carry with you,” says Ray Unrau of the Emergency Management and Fire Safety Branch. “You can't always rely on having a picture on your phone. You're going to need to have some kind of paper copies when you're trying to get insurance when you're in a reception centre if that's the circumstance you're in.”

Fire bans have been declared in the Rural Municipalities of Corman Park, Wallace and Orkney as a result of the dry conditions.

Over the weekend there was a fire in Clavet, Sask. and another fire in Blucher, Sask., just outside the RM of Corman Park.

There will also be a province wide test of the Sask. Emergency Alert app on Wednesday at 1:55 pm. Everyone is encouraged to download the app, but even cellular users without the app will still receive the test message.