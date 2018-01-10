

CTV Regina





Emergency services in the Queen City joined forces to demonstrate the need for blood donations in the community.

There were sirens, flashing lights and emergency crews at the scene of a mock-crash at Broad Street and Broadway Avenue on Wednesday morning. The Canadian Blood Service’s Sirens for Life campaign is in full swing, and they’re asking everyone to roll up their sleeves and donate.

“I like to encourage all of our firefighters, we're eager to compete in that campaign,” said Chief Layne Jackson with Regina Fire and Protective Services. “So, I encourage all of our firefighters and their families to donate blood and we hope to have a strong showing in the Sirens for Life campaign."

"We have had trauma victims that have used 100’s of units of blood,” Katherine Wasylynka with Canadian Blood Services said. “Your blood comes out fast, it needs to be replaced and every minute of everyday someone does need blood. It’s not just trauma, cancer patients need eight units a week."

Canadian Blood Services officials said it takes 50 units of blood to treat just one car crash victim.