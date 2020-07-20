REGINA -- The health centre in Radville will soon be offering emergency services to people in the province.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said on Monday it has secured interim physician coverage for the end of July and August, meaning emergency services can resume at the Radville Marian Health Centre.

The services, which will resume on July 27, come after the SHA temporarily converted the health centre into an alternate level of care site.

The care sites were established to help build capacity for any potential surge in COVID-19 cases, and have helped protect against local outbreaks in facilities, SHA said.

Twelve community hospitals have been established as alternate level of care sites.

SHA said it’s looking at other options to provide emergency services in the community, which may include utilizing virtual care in the emergency room setting.

It said recruiting physicians in Radville remains a priority.