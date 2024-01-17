Employee at Regina 'children's entertainment business' accused of sexually assaulting 2 girls

Warning: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing.

A 54-year-old man is facing multiple sexual related charges after allegedly assaulting two minors while working at a children's entertainment business in Regina.

Naveed Irshad, 54, is facing two counts of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault on persons under the age of 16.

The charges were laid as a result of an investigation by the Regina Children’s Justice Centre, a specialized unit that combines police investigators with social workers to investigate allegations of child abuse.

The investigation began on Jan. 4, 2024 when police received a report that two female youths, aged 12 and 13 had been sexually assaulted by an employee of a business on the 400 block of Albert Street North.

The pair told police the assault took place in the back room of the business and the employee had been calling and texting the two girls for several weeks prior.

Both victims first met the accused when they attended the business, which police say offers entertainment services, primarily to children.

Irshad was released on conditions and is set to make his first appearance in provincial court on Feb. 13.

Regina police are asking anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact them at 306-777-6500.