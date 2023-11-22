REGINA
Regina

    • Employee at Sask. school charged with sexual offences involving male student

    A Moose Jaw woman who was a teacher’s assistant at Ecole Gravelbourg School is facing multiple sexual related charges involving a teenage boy who police say was a student of the school.

    According to an RCMP news release, following a lengthy investigation, police arrested and charged Dannica Lowes on Nov. 16.

    RCMP first received a report of the alleged offences in September.

    Lowes has been charged with one count each of sexual assault, sexual interference, luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child invitation to sexual touching and possession of child pornography, the release said.

    Lowes is scheduled to appear in court in Assiniboia, Sask. on Dec. 14.

    RCMP said due to the nature of the investigations, work will be done to determine if there are any additional victims.

    Gravelbourg is approximately 186 kilometres southwest of Regina.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    • B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves

      Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as "rogue waves." But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News