    • Employees of Regina tank and trailer manufacturer walk off the job

    Advance's Regina location can be seen in this photo, circa 2021. (Source: Google Streetview) Advance's Regina location can be seen in this photo, circa 2021. (Source: Google Streetview)
    Employees of a tank and trailer equipment manufacturer with a presence in Regina have officially walked off the job — following a deadlock in negotiations.

    Members of the Grain and General Services Union (GSU) Local 8 initiated strike action at noon on Thursday, according to a news release from the union.

    GSU Local 8 president Doug Murray says the union approached negotiations with an open mind but claimed little progress has been made since January.

    “The company initially agreed to discuss issues and solutions in the months leading up to formal negotiations,” he said in the release.

    “However, we were met with mixed messages, contradictory answers, and a lack of genuine intent to reach an agreement. It became clear that the company did not want to negotiate in good faith.”

    As a result of the issues at the bargaining table, all 75 members of Local 8 voted in favour of strike action.

    The union explained that workers are on the picket line to voice frustration and demand basic respect, fair pay and adequate benefits.

    “These dedicated workers have remained loyal through the company’s bankruptcy and tough times. Now that the company is performing better, they deserve a fair deal,” the union said.

    Operating for over 30 years, Advance Tank Centres and its divisions boast 12 locations across Canada. Advance Tank Production Ltd., the company’s manufacturing plant, is located in northeast Regina.

    CTV News has reached out to Advance Tank Centres for comment on the strike action and is awaiting a response.

