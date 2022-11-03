Employees, residents wondering what's next after province ends relationship with Emerald Park care home

The Saskatchewan government is facing more criticism over its decision to move residents out of an Emerald Park nursing home. The province is not renewing its contract with Emmanuel Villa which means staff are losing jobs and residents are upset.

“They’re going to put me out,” resident Jacob Usselman said.

Caregiver Nordia Clark said one woman was in tears and did not want to leave.

Two years ago 100 residents of Regina‘s crumbling Pioneer Village nursing home were relocated to two privately operated facilities, Brightwater in north Regina and Emmanuel Villa in Emerald Park. Now, the government has ended its 40-bed contract with Emmanuel Villa.

“There was a temporary project initiated as a result of having to move residents and beds being closed at Regina Pioneer Village and so there was a project struck at that time on a temporary basis,” Minister of Rural and Remote Health Everett Hindley said.

Management at the home is also upset.

“They call the displacement of vulnerable adults a project. They threaten, intimidate and coerce people whose loved ones are dependent on the money from the public system for their survival,” Emmanuel Villa executive director Heather Martin said.

Healthcare professionals recruited under an immigration program are facing job loss as well.

“So it’s kind of running our career and our life. What will we do? Who will support us?” Caregiver Arshpreet Kuar said.

Residents’ family members said they feel they have been misled.

“It really doesn’t look good on Sask. health and the government. I don’t know who signed what but we’d like to find out,” family member Gerald Sailor said.

Some of the seniors from Emmanuel Villa are being relocated to the Brightwater facility in Regina but the government says the Brightwater contract will be ending this spring. That will mean yet another move for the seniors in the near future.