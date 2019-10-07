REGINA -- Striking employees returned to the picket line to continue putting pressure on the provincial government.

Picketers blocked entrance to the SaskTel Call Centre Monday morning to prevent managers from going in to work.

Picketers have blocked the entrances to the SaskTel Call Centre this morning. Not allowing managers in to work. pic.twitter.com/Uk0DAROLPc — Marc Smith (@MarcSmithCTV) October 7, 2019

Union leaders announced that employees with be returning tomorrow to work to rule.

Unifor leaders are announcing on the picket line at the SaskTel Call Centre that they will be returning to work tomorrow to work to rule. @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/hMU7hSVYtT — Marc Smith (@MarcSmithCTV) October 7, 2019

"The premier left the country today, headed out of town and so folks are going to go back to work tomorrow and we'll decide what our next move is going to be after that,” Chris MacDonald, Assistant to the President of Unifor. “It's just something again that they're not expecting, they weren't expecting us to shut down their call centres today, they weren't expecting us to return to work tomorrow, we have the right to return to work and we'll make our next decisions after that."

