REGINA -- Construction season has officially begun in the Queen City.

The city announced Thursday that it’s investing $79.5 million in transportation, water, wastewater and drainage projects throughout Regina.

“The City’s construction program provides an important boost to the economy, as well as long-term benefits to the community, such as improved drainage and an extended life cycle for our roadways,” Mayor Michael Fougere said in a news release. “This program supports our community and provides crucial employment during these challenging economic times.”

Most of the projects are scheduled to begin next month. Multi-year projects, like the Victoria Avenue Beautification Project and work on Albert Street South, is already underway this year.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our timelines are shorter than usual this year, therefore, it was critical to implement strategies for increased efficiency and a reduced impact to citizens,” Fougere said. “To achieve our program goals, City staff work collaboratively with many construction partners and together, we will deliver an innovative and critical program in 2020.”

The City says it’s providing incentives or milestone payments for completed work, allowing variable work hours like nights and weekends, and using a variety of techniques to cut down on duration. Officials say reduced congestion in some areas, like downtown, will also help advance projects this construction season.

“The health and safety of our employees, crews and community are top priority for the City of Regina,” Kim Onrait, Executive Director of Citizen Services, said in a news release. “In response to COVID-19, we have implemented new working procedures and protocols for our contractors and crews. While we work hard to keep staff save this construction season, we look to residents to do their part as well. It’s critical for drivers to slow down in construction zones. Workers and their families are relying on you to be safe.”

Regina residents can find up-to-date information on construction using the Road Report.