'End of life': Structural concerns force Holy Rosary School to close

Holy Rosary Community School will be closing its doors due to structural concerns.

A letter was sent to the Ministry of Education as part of the school board’s Major and Minor Capital Funding and Projects Submission highlighting the need for a rebuild.

It was voted on at Monday night’s school board meeting.

“The foundation of this building is seriously compromised despite the current remedial structural work. This school has an inevitable end of life date,” read the proposal.

Holy Rosary School began construction in 1914, with additions in 1928 and 1971.

Regina Catholic School Division provided notice to parents regarding the closure.

More details to come…