'Enormously proud': Police service dog recognized at Regina police awards

The Regina Police Service (RPS) handed out their annual service awards to a variety of individuals and groups on Wednesday, with one particular canine officer standing out.

Several RPS officers and a paramedic were recognized at the service’s awards ceremony at the Delta Hotel. In addition, multiple civilians were honoured for their volunteer work in the community.

However a chief’s commendation award was given to police service dog Ralph, along with his partner, Sgt. Jody Lawrence.

The duo helped arrest a suspect wanted for the violent assault of a woman. Ralph took down the suspect but was stabbed five times in the process.

“I feel very, very good that they’re recognizing his effort in stopping this person,” Sgt. Lawrence told CTV News. “Make no mistake, that if it was not PSD Ralph that had stopped that person, it may well have been a human police officer, or member of the public that sustained the injuries. So I’m enormously proud of my service dog for the work he did that day, and that they’re recognizing that.

Ralph’s body armour stopped three of the stab wounds that may have been fatal.

Lawrence noted the entire patrol involved in the arrest was a good example of front line policing.