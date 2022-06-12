Tornado alert for R.M. of Big Arm and area ends

Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm in the area of Big Arm, Sask. (Courtesy: Environment Canada) Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a severe thunderstorm in the area of Big Arm, Sask. (Courtesy: Environment Canada)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia destroys bridge over Ukrainian river, cutting escape route

Russian forces have blown up a bridge linking the embattled Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk to another city across the river, cutting off a possible evacuation route for civilians, local officials said on Sunday. Sievierodonetsk has become the epicenter of the battle for control over Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.

Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump: Jan. 6 panelists

Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former U.S. President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener